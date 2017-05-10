Sebastien Buemi wins intense Formula E Monaco ePrix

Sebastien Buemi extended his lead in the FIA Formula E Championship standings to 15 points as he managed to stay ahead of main title rival Lucas Di Grassi around the narrow streets of Monaco following a high-pressure fight to the flag Saturday. The Renault e.dams driver secured an impressive pole position, and led the race from flag to flag, mirroring his victory at the same venue two years ago.

