Sebastian Vettel Gets First Ferrari Win In The Monaco Grand Prix Since 2001
Though he sat on pole position for the first time in nine years at the Monaco Grand Prix and looked about as thrilled as Kimi Raikkonen can, it was his Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel who got the big win Sunday. A less dominant force than usual, Lewis Hamilton finished seventh after a disastrous qualifying run.
