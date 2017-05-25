Roger Moore's James Bond Citroen 2CV ...

Roger Moore's James Bond Citroen 2CV Car Chase

Sir Roger Moore , the third James Bond, passed away this week at the age of 89. As a lifelong diehard Bond fan, I am extremely sad. Of course the only remedy is to remember him, and who can forget the iconic car chase from For Your Eyes Only ? The car chase involving a bright yellow Citroen 2CV may not be the most objectively cool car chase, nor the most technical or dramatic, but damn if it isn't a good time.

Chicago, IL

