Renault-Nissan's Ghosn sees 'good news' in Macron's France victory
Renault-Nissan Alliance CEO Carlos Ghosn sees the embrace of globalization by France's president-elect Emmanuel Macron as sign of faster growth for the country's economy. "He's been elected for many reasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to solve MVP Key Pro M8 Driver problem (Jan '15)
|20 hr
|Ambachew
|4
|XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15)
|20 hr
|Ambrosio
|20
|KESS V2 K-Suite 2.33 Free Download and Installa...
|20 hr
|Ambrosio
|2
|FVDI2 (FVDI II) rolls out in obd2express.co.uk (Jul '16)
|Sun
|diyobd2
|2
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|May 7
|Dan1303
|181
|How to use IKEYCUTTER CONDOR XC-007 Master Seri... (May '16)
|May 7
|SMH
|3
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|May 2
|lalaura
|32
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC