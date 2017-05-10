Renault And Nissan Plants Hit By Massive Ransomware Attack
French auto giant Renault became the first major French company to report being affected by Friday's ransomware attack that affected tens of thousands of computers in almost 100 countries across the world, reports Automotive News . An English plant of Renault's alliance partner Nissan was also hit by the attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|10 hr
|banjo
|310
|Launch iCarScan 5 brand free software iDiag DHL... (Oct '15)
|22 hr
|luzey
|4
|What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do?
|May 10
|diyobd2
|2
|Could you please let me know if bmw multi tool ... (Jan '15)
|May 10
|diyobd2
|4
|Autel AutoLink AL619 OBDII CAN ABS And SRS Scan...
|May 9
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|How to solve MVP Key Pro M8 Driver problem (Jan '15)
|May 8
|Ambachew
|4
|XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15)
|May 8
|Ambrosio
|20
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC