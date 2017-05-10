Renault And Nissan Plants Hit By Mass...

Renault And Nissan Plants Hit By Massive Ransomware Attack

French auto giant Renault became the first major French company to report being affected by Friday's ransomware attack that affected tens of thousands of computers in almost 100 countries across the world, reports Automotive News . An English plant of Renault's alliance partner Nissan was also hit by the attack.

