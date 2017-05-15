Ram pickups, like this one, are being...

Ram pickups, like this one, are being recalled

Read more: The Town Talk

Fiat Chrysler's Ram recalls 1 million pickups A computer issue can potentially affect side air bags and seat belts Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: https://usat.ly/2rgZEHo DETROIT -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is voluntarily recalling 1 million Ram pickups in the U.S. and more than 200,000 in Canada because of a computer issue potentially affecting side air bags and seat belts. The automaker says one fatality, two injuries and two accidents may be related to the issue.

Chicago, IL

