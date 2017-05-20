Rally Car Saved From Rolling Down A C...

Rally Car Saved From Rolling Down A Cliff By Single Metal Guardrail

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

European Rally Championship driver Tomasz Kasperczyk may be the guardrail's biggest fan after one kept his car from flying down a steep hill at the Rally Islas Canarias. Kasperczyk's Ford Fiesta R5 pushed out the guardrail just enough for his car to dangle off the road surface and over the wall that supports the road he was on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FVDI2 (FVDI II) rolls out in obd2express.co.uk (Jul '16) 11 hr diyobd2 2
Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12) 18 hr Dan1303 181
How to use IKEYCUTTER CONDOR XC-007 Master Seri... (May '16) 18 hr SMH 3
KESS V2 K-Suite 2.33 Free Download and Installa... Fri eobdtool 1
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) May 2 lalaura 32
original Xhorse VVDI MB BGA TOOL--- it's all here (Dec '15) May 2 diyobd2 5
SKP900 V5.0 program key for Toyota Corolla all ... May 2 eobdtool 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,699 • Total comments across all topics: 280,859,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC