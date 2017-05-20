Rally Car Saved From Rolling Down A Cliff By Single Metal Guardrail
European Rally Championship driver Tomasz Kasperczyk may be the guardrail's biggest fan after one kept his car from flying down a steep hill at the Rally Islas Canarias. Kasperczyk's Ford Fiesta R5 pushed out the guardrail just enough for his car to dangle off the road surface and over the wall that supports the road he was on.
