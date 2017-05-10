PSA's Tavares reassures shareholders over Opel buy
PSA Group CEO Carlos Tavares gave the automaker's general shareholders their first detailed look at his plan to turn around the financial fortunes of Opel and Vauxhall, which PSA is acquiring from General Motors. Speaking at the company's annual meeting here in Paris on Wednesday, Tavares noted that the pending agreement, announced March 6, would increase PSA's European sales by 50 percent, to three million vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do?
|Wed
|diyobd2
|2
|Could you please let me know if bmw multi tool ... (Jan '15)
|May 10
|diyobd2
|4
|Autel AutoLink AL619 OBDII CAN ABS And SRS Scan...
|May 9
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|How to solve MVP Key Pro M8 Driver problem (Jan '15)
|May 8
|Ambachew
|4
|XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15)
|May 8
|Ambrosio
|20
|KESS V2 K-Suite 2.33 Free Download and Installa...
|May 8
|Ambrosio
|2
|FVDI2 (FVDI II) rolls out in obd2express.co.uk (Jul '16)
|May 7
|diyobd2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC