PSA's Tavares reassures shareholders ...

PSA's Tavares reassures shareholders over Opel buy

15 hrs ago

PSA Group CEO Carlos Tavares gave the automaker's general shareholders their first detailed look at his plan to turn around the financial fortunes of Opel and Vauxhall, which PSA is acquiring from General Motors. Speaking at the company's annual meeting here in Paris on Wednesday, Tavares noted that the pending agreement, announced March 6, would increase PSA's European sales by 50 percent, to three million vehicles.

Chicago, IL

