Possible raids at Porsche Automobil Holding SE amid VW diesel scandal probe
Porsche Automobil Holding SE cannot rule out the possibility that investigators acting on behalf of German public prosecutors may raid its premises in connection with Volkswagen Group's diesel emissions scandal. Porsche SE is an investment vehicle which owns the majority of VW's voting shares.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xtool VAG401 VW/AUDI/SEAT/SKODA Professional Tool
|5 hr
|xToolEShop
|1
|Renault CAN CLIP V168 is coming 05.2017! Free d...
|22 hr
|Jerry523
|4
|Vocom 88890300 Interface for Volvo Renault UD M...
|Tue
|eobdtool
|1
|Autel Maxidas DS808 Auto Diangostic Tool Auto U...
|Tue
|High quality
|2
|Autel DS808 price, update, review, car list, forum
|Tue
|High quality
|7
|(NEW) Do you know ALLSCANNER VXDIAG A3 better t...
|Tue
|EMILY
|5
|Free download 03.2017 MB Star SD C4 Xentry: WIN...
|Tue
|car-diagnostic-tool
|2
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC