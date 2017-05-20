Possible raids at Porsche Automobil H...

Possible raids at Porsche Automobil Holding SE amid VW diesel scandal probe

Porsche Automobil Holding SE cannot rule out the possibility that investigators acting on behalf of German public prosecutors may raid its premises in connection with Volkswagen Group's diesel emissions scandal. Porsche SE is an investment vehicle which owns the majority of VW's voting shares.

