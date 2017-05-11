Porsche celebrates 1 millionth 911 model
Media representatives have a closer look at the 1 millionth Porsche 911 model, produced in Stuttgart, Germany on May 11, 2017. German luxury car maker Porsche AG is celebrating the production of the 1 millionth model of the legendary Porsche 911 sports car, which in its first version was produced in 1963.
