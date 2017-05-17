Police Arrest 8-Year-Old Florida Girl And Charge Her With Felony Car Burglary
We all know about the wild and wacky adventures of Florida Man , but somehow, we all forgot that Florida Man may have a child. Police confronted this "Florida Child," an eight year old in Palm Bay, Florida, at her elementary school, and eventually arrested her, Florida Today The article says police have video of the Florida Child and her Florida Friend entering a stranger's unoccupied car on May 8, and rummaging through the vehicle with a flashlight.
