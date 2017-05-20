Oozing EXCESS And SEX: $100MM Beverly...

Oozing EXCESS And SEX: $100MM Beverly Hills Mansion Comes With its...

Hilton & Hyland released a steamy trailer for Opus - a property listing with an asking price of $100 million Gold painted models showcase the 20,500-square-foot home that houses seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms The advertisement tells the tale of a 'modern day Cleopatra complete with golden ladies in waiting' House

Chicago, IL

