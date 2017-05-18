Of Course a Nascar Crew Chief Found a Loophole With The All-Star Race Tires
NASCAR introduced multiple tire compounds for tonight's All-Star race with the stipulation that all four new stickier green "option" tires must go on at the same time. But they didn't say that all four had to be left on or pulled off at the same time, as Clint Bowyer's No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some Weird Shit Rolls Up At An American Muscle ...
|Sat
|Parden Pard
|2
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|Fri
|rojiva
|312
|Chrysler may be testing a Hellcat 300
|Thu
|Skntired
|1
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|May 17
|House
|41
|Launch iCarScan 5 brand free software iDiag DHL... (Oct '15)
|May 13
|luzey
|4
|What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do?
|May 10
|diyobd2
|2
|Could you please let me know if bmw multi tool ... (Jan '15)
|May 10
|diyobd2
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC