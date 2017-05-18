Nothing Is More Nerve Wracking Than Watching Two Ex-Teammates Race Against Each Other
It's the ultimate Volkswagen teammate grudge match: mano a mano, car versus car. Ex-teammates Sebastien Ogier and Jari-Matti Latvala battled it out side by side on the first super special stage of Rally Portugal.
