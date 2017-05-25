No Juke! Sources say Nissan may kill off its funky subcompact crossover
The Nissan Juke is a nice break from the automotive norm, and it would be a shame to see it go. Nissan's current line of cars is competent, but also somewhat bland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Installation Method on Premium Tech Tool PT...
|20 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|V4.5.8 VVDI PROG new add multi-language (free d...
|Thu
|diyobd2
|1
|Tips to cut plastic emergency keys with Condor ...
|Thu
|diyobd2
|2
|High Quality MAN VCI Lite V14.01 Professional D...
|Wed
|dreamer929
|2
|Xhorse Condor mini VS SEC-E9 key cutting machine
|Wed
|diyobd2
|1
|2017 ZEUS Autoscanner MST-500 Handheld Motorcyc...
|May 24
|uobd2
|1
|BMW ISTA-D Rheingold 4.05.23 free dwonload her...
|May 24
|Jerry523
|2
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC