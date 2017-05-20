No Criminal Charges For Amtrack Engineer Involved In Deadly 2015 Crash
In this Wednesday, May 13, 2015, file photo, emergency personnel work at the scene of a derailment in Philadelphia of an Amtrak train headed to New York. Image credit: Patrick Semansky/Associated Press The engineer who was operating the speeding Amtrak train that derailed and killed eight people in Philadelphia in 2015 won't face criminal charges.
