No Criminal Charges For Amtrack Engineer Involved In Deadly 2015 Crash

In this Wednesday, May 13, 2015, file photo, emergency personnel work at the scene of a derailment in Philadelphia of an Amtrak train headed to New York. Image credit: Patrick Semansky/Associated Press The engineer who was operating the speeding Amtrak train that derailed and killed eight people in Philadelphia in 2015 won't face criminal charges.

