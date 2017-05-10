Nico Hulkenberg carries the day for Renault in F1 Spanish Grand Prix

Nico Hulkenberg scored Renault's best result since their return to Formula 1 as Jolyon Palmer had another day to forget Sunday in Barcelona . Hulkenberg is quickly becoming a one-man team for Renault in their 2017 F1 campaign and has scored points in each of the last three races, including a sixth place finish in Sunday's Spanish round of the championship.

