NHRA Southern Nationals Sunday results, Ron Capps scores third consecutive win

Ron Capps raced his NAPA Auto Parts Dodge Charger R/T to his third consecutive Funny Car victory this season Sunday at the 37th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway. Steve Torrence , Bo Butner and LE Tonglet were also winners in their respective categories at the seventh event of 24 on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing series schedule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.