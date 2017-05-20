NHRA Southern Nationals Sunday result...

NHRA Southern Nationals Sunday results, Ron Capps scores third consecutive win

Read more: AutoWeek

Ron Capps raced his NAPA Auto Parts Dodge Charger R/T to his third consecutive Funny Car victory this season Sunday at the 37th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway. Steve Torrence , Bo Butner and LE Tonglet were also winners in their respective categories at the seventh event of 24 on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing series schedule.

