New Shot Of Tesla's Model 3 Interior Dash - Did You Expect More?
New photos taken of a silver Tesla Model 3 from this past weekend, and posted to the Tesla Facebook Group, provide a rare glimpse into the vehicle's dashboard, center console and steering wheel. One might recall that we published a close-up look at the Model 3 interior last month after it was first spotted testing near Tesla's headquarters in Palo Alto, California.
