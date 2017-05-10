NASCAR: Martin Truex finally wins in ...

NASCAR: Martin Truex finally wins in Kansas

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Martin Truex Jr. finally ended his string of rotten luck at Kansas Speedway, pulling away from Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick on a late restart Saturday night to win the NASCAR Cup Series race. Truex dominated the same event a year ago before a fluke problem during a tire change forced him to make an unscheduled pit stop and cost him the race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) Sat banjo 310
Launch iCarScan 5 brand free software iDiag DHL... (Oct '15) Sat luzey 4
What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do? May 10 diyobd2 2
Could you please let me know if bmw multi tool ... (Jan '15) May 10 diyobd2 4
Autel AutoLink AL619 OBDII CAN ABS And SRS Scan... May 9 car-diagnostic-tool 1
How to solve MVP Key Pro M8 Driver problem (Jan '15) May 8 Ambachew 4
XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15) May 8 Ambrosio 20
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) May 2 lalaura 32
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,737 • Total comments across all topics: 281,010,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC