MTS scandal offers lessons on China d...

MTS scandal offers lessons on China dealings

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

A management scandal in its Chinese office cost MTS Systems Corp. millions of dollars to investigate and create new corporate compliance safeguards and played havoc with the supplier's recent financial reports to shareholders and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although damage to the Minnesota-based auto supplier was limited and no intellectual property was stolen, according to the company, the incident could be a cautionary tale to other companies doing business in China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) Sat banjo 310
Launch iCarScan 5 brand free software iDiag DHL... (Oct '15) Sat luzey 4
What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do? May 10 diyobd2 2
Could you please let me know if bmw multi tool ... (Jan '15) May 10 diyobd2 4
Autel AutoLink AL619 OBDII CAN ABS And SRS Scan... May 9 car-diagnostic-tool 1
How to solve MVP Key Pro M8 Driver problem (Jan '15) May 8 Ambachew 4
XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15) May 8 Ambrosio 20
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) May 2 lalaura 32
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,737 • Total comments across all topics: 281,010,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC