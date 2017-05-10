MTS scandal offers lessons on China dealings
A management scandal in its Chinese office cost MTS Systems Corp. millions of dollars to investigate and create new corporate compliance safeguards and played havoc with the supplier's recent financial reports to shareholders and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although damage to the Minnesota-based auto supplier was limited and no intellectual property was stolen, according to the company, the incident could be a cautionary tale to other companies doing business in China.
