Mitsubishi profit plunges after fuel economy scandal
Mitsubishi Motor Corp.'s operating profit plunged 94 percent in the latest fiscal year, broadsided by falling sales, foreign exchange losses and costs from a fuel economy scandal. Operating profit sank to 5.1 billion yen in the Japanese carmaker's fiscal full year ended March 31, from 138.4 billion yen a year earlier.
