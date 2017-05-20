Mitsubishi profit plunges after fuel ...

Mitsubishi profit plunges after fuel economy scandal

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Mitsubishi Motor Corp.'s operating profit plunged 94 percent in the latest fiscal year, broadsided by falling sales, foreign exchange losses and costs from a fuel economy scandal. Operating profit sank to 5.1 billion yen in the Japanese carmaker's fiscal full year ended March 31, from 138.4 billion yen a year earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to solve MVP Key Pro M8 Driver problem (Jan '15) 16 hr Ambachew 4
XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15) 16 hr Ambrosio 20
KESS V2 K-Suite 2.33 Free Download and Installa... 16 hr Ambrosio 2
FVDI2 (FVDI II) rolls out in obd2express.co.uk (Jul '16) Sun diyobd2 2
Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12) Sun Dan1303 181
How to use IKEYCUTTER CONDOR XC-007 Master Seri... (May '16) Sun SMH 3
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) May 2 lalaura 32
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,619 • Total comments across all topics: 280,889,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC