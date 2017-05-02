Mini USA appoints new heads of sales and marketing
Tom Salkowsky becomes department head of sales for Mini USA, leading the company's sales, volume planning and distribution operations in the U.S. He succeeds Mark Orlando, who will transition to a new role within the BMW Group to be announced at a later date. Patrick McKenna becomes department head of Mini brand communications for Mini USA, leading the company's brand positioning, long-term strategy development and all consumer communications and content.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|16 hr
|lalaura
|32
|original Xhorse VVDI MB BGA TOOL--- it's all here (Dec '15)
|17 hr
|diyobd2
|5
|SKP900 V5.0 program key for Toyota Corolla all ...
|18 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|How to use VVDI MB Tool Power adapter for W204 ...
|Tue
|uobd2
|1
|Free VVDI MB BGA 3.0.0 adds MB power adapter
|Tue
|Ambrosio
|1
|VVDI Mercedes BGA Tool V3.0.0 Update (2017-05-02)
|Tue
|Ambrosio
|1
|MPPS V18 eu clone read, write, program ECU (Oct '16)
|Mon
|lalaura
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC