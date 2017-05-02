Mini USA appoints new heads of sales and marketing

Tom Salkowsky becomes department head of sales for Mini USA, leading the company's sales, volume planning and distribution operations in the U.S. He succeeds Mark Orlando, who will transition to a new role within the BMW Group to be announced at a later date. Patrick McKenna becomes department head of Mini brand communications for Mini USA, leading the company's brand positioning, long-term strategy development and all consumer communications and content.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.