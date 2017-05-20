Melt Your Face With Flame-Shooting Ex...

Melt Your Face With Flame-Shooting Exhausts On The NA1 4rburgring

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

We love a good, ridiculous backfire . Even better is a supercut of awesome exhaust flames and pops on one of the most sacred spaces to gearheads on earth: the NA1 4rburgring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FVDI2 (FVDI II) rolls out in obd2express.co.uk (Jul '16) 21 hr diyobd2 2
Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12) Sun Dan1303 181
How to use IKEYCUTTER CONDOR XC-007 Master Seri... (May '16) Sun SMH 3
KESS V2 K-Suite 2.33 Free Download and Installa... May 5 eobdtool 1
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) May 2 lalaura 32
original Xhorse VVDI MB BGA TOOL--- it's all here (Dec '15) May 2 diyobd2 5
SKP900 V5.0 program key for Toyota Corolla all ... May 2 eobdtool 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,804 • Total comments across all topics: 280,869,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC