Meh Car Monday: The Last Mitsubishi Galant
I felt like I'd been mostly thinking of American cars for these Meh Car Mondays, so this time I wanted to find something not produced here in our proud meh-motorworks. And I think I found a good candidate today: a car with a good history that managed to end its career not with a bang, not with a whimper, but with the sort of sigh you emit when you realize you have slightly less toothpaste than you thought.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to use VVDI MB Tool Power adapter for W204 ...
|5 hr
|uobd2
|1
|Free VVDI MB BGA 3.0.0 adds MB power adapter
|6 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|VVDI Mercedes BGA Tool V3.0.0 Update (2017-05-02)
|7 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|MPPS V18 eu clone read, write, program ECU (Oct '16)
|8 hr
|lalaura
|4
|Ak500,Diagspeed, CKM100, VVDI MB TOOL, which ca... (Dec '15)
|8 hr
|diyobd2
|3
|VVDI MB BGA tool calculate 221EIS password (Dec '15)
|9 hr
|diyobd2
|3
|original Xhorse VVDI MB BGA TOOL--- it's all here (Dec '15)
|9 hr
|diyobd2
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC