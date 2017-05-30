Lexus Drops The CT200h Leaving It With No Dog In The Hunt Against The A3 And CLA
An indirect successor to the Lexus HS250h sedan, the Lexus CT200h will end a seven-year model run in the United States that resulted in more than 90,000 sales. Imported from Miyawaka, Japan, the Lexus CT has seen its average U.S. monthly output fall 58 percent over the last three years.
