Learning curve but not tech lectures ...

Learning curve but not tech lectures for Odyssey owners

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

They don't love sitting in the dealership for several hours on delivery day while mom and dad get tutored on the ins and outs of the infotainment system. With that in mind, Honda isn't planning on having sales consultants run through a full training session with buyers of the 2018 Odyssey, even though some trims of the redesigned minivan are heavy on tech features designed to bring the family together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Renault CAN CLIP V168 is coming 05.2017! Free d... 15 hr Jerry523 1
What is the most reliable engine ever made? (Aug '08) Fri SkoalDipperJoe 211
Two Installation Method on Premium Tech Tool PT... May 26 eobdtool 1
V4.5.8 VVDI PROG new add multi-language (free d... May 25 diyobd2 1
Tips to cut plastic emergency keys with Condor ... May 25 diyobd2 2
High Quality MAN VCI Lite V14.01 Professional D... May 24 dreamer929 2
Xhorse Condor mini VS SEC-E9 key cutting machine May 24 diyobd2 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Cuba
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Michael Jackson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,334 • Total comments across all topics: 281,367,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC