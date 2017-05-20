Le Pen victory could hurt Renault, PSA
Voters in France go to the polls on Sunday in a presidential election that no matter who wins could have repercussions for the country's automakers, Renault and PSA Group, both of which are partly government-owned. The first round of voting on April 23 whittled a field of 11 fractious candidates down to two: The front-runner, Emmanuel Macron, an independent centrist who says a reform of France's labor-friendly work rules is necessary to shake the country out of its economic doldrums; and Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Front who has vowed to protect French workers by pushing France to leave the European Union and abandon the euro currency, though she has moderated her positions in recent weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Tue
|lalaura
|32
|original Xhorse VVDI MB BGA TOOL--- it's all here (Dec '15)
|Tue
|diyobd2
|5
|SKP900 V5.0 program key for Toyota Corolla all ...
|Tue
|eobdtool
|1
|How to use VVDI MB Tool Power adapter for W204 ...
|May 2
|uobd2
|1
|Free VVDI MB BGA 3.0.0 adds MB power adapter
|May 2
|Ambrosio
|1
|VVDI Mercedes BGA Tool V3.0.0 Update (2017-05-02)
|May 2
|Ambrosio
|1
|MPPS V18 eu clone read, write, program ECU (Oct '16)
|May 1
|lalaura
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC