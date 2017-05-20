Le Pen victory could hurt Renault, PSA

Le Pen victory could hurt Renault, PSA

Voters in France go to the polls on Sunday in a presidential election that no matter who wins could have repercussions for the country's automakers, Renault and PSA Group, both of which are partly government-owned. The first round of voting on April 23 whittled a field of 11 fractious candidates down to two: The front-runner, Emmanuel Macron, an independent centrist who says a reform of France's labor-friendly work rules is necessary to shake the country out of its economic doldrums; and Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Front who has vowed to protect French workers by pushing France to leave the European Union and abandon the euro currency, though she has moderated her positions in recent weeks.

