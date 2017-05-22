Last American To Win A MotoGP Champio...

Last American To Win A MotoGP Championship Nicky Hayden Dead At 35

American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden succumbed Monday to injuries from being struck by a car while cycling Wednesday in Italy ahead of the World Superbike race at Misano, multiple outlets are reporting . Hayden was the last American motorcycle racer to win a MotoGP world championship in 2006.

