Kimi Raikkonen's Ludicrously Fast Pole-Winning Lap Of Monaco Is Surreal
You know that part in Star Wars where they go speed a narrow channel to blow up the Death Star? That's what the Monaco Grand Prix circuit feels like at speed, except with Formula One cars. It's absurdly tight and narrow, and you should enjoy its ridiculousness in this onboard of Kimi RA ikkA nen's pole-winning lap.
