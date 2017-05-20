Jeep 'Death Wobble' Is So Violent It ...

Jeep 'Death Wobble' Is So Violent It Will Make You Crap Your Pants Every Time

Read more: Jalopnik

Yesterday, as I drove down the highway at 75 mph in my 1992 Jeep Cherokee , my left tire hit a pothole and triggered the most violent, frightening, uncontrollable shaking I've ever experienced-in both me and the Jeep. Death wobble, which occurs primarily on Jeeps and other solid axle vehicles, is a brutal and unmanageable oscillation of the front wheels, usually initiated by a bump or, in some cases, by a hard stomp on the brake pedal.

