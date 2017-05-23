Jaguar Land Rover profit margin improves on China, U.S. demand

Jaguar Land Rover's profit margin improved in its latest quarter on strong demand for SUVs in major markets including China and the U.S. JLR's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization margin widened to 14.5 percent in the three months ended March, from 9.3 percent in the previous quarter, according to the company's stock exchange filing Tuesday. That helped boost JLR profit by 18 percent to 557 million pounds .

