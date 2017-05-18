It Is Becoming Increasingly Clear That F1's Old Boss Was Killing The Sport
The way we think about Formula 1 as a pinnacle of motor racing is largely thanks to the work of its last boss, bemused hobgoblin Bernie Ecclestone . In Bernie's later years, however, it looked more and more like he was stifling the sport he helped bring into the mainstream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|Wed
|House
|41
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|May 14
|Hillbilly
|311
|Launch iCarScan 5 brand free software iDiag DHL... (Oct '15)
|May 13
|luzey
|4
|What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do?
|May 10
|diyobd2
|2
|Could you please let me know if bmw multi tool ... (Jan '15)
|May 10
|diyobd2
|4
|Autel AutoLink AL619 OBDII CAN ABS And SRS Scan...
|May 9
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|How to solve MVP Key Pro M8 Driver problem (Jan '15)
|May 8
|Ambachew
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC