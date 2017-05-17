If Mercedes Made A Shooting Brake This Good Looking, Would You Be Interested?

Presented to the public during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept is one of the best-looking studies made by the German carmaker in recent years. But the best part is that it won't remain a show car for long, as Mercedes will put it into production in the near future, and sell it alongside the AMG GT coupe and convertible family, as a four-door sedan.

