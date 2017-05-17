How the Humvee Compares to the New Oshkosh JLTV

After over three decades of faithful service, the United States Army and Marine Corps are replacing the AM General Humvee in frontline service with the Oshkosh JLTV. Although Humvees will continue to serve behind-the-scenes with the Army and Marines until 2050, the new JLTV is as much as a technology leap over the Humvee as the Humvee was to the Jeep -like Ford M151 MUTT before it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.