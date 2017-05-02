Hondata Reflash Unlocks Loads of Powe...

Hondata Reflash Unlocks Loads of Power From Honda Civic 1.5L Turbo

The Honda tuning experts at Hondata just released a product that can dramatically increase the power coming from the 1.5-liter turbo-four found in the 10th-generation Civic . The California-based tuner claims you can take your regular turbocharged Civic up to Si power levels and beyond with its FlashPro tuning module.

