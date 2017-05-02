Hondata Reflash Unlocks Loads of Power From Honda Civic 1.5L Turbo
The Honda tuning experts at Hondata just released a product that can dramatically increase the power coming from the 1.5-liter turbo-four found in the 10th-generation Civic . The California-based tuner claims you can take your regular turbocharged Civic up to Si power levels and beyond with its FlashPro tuning module.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Tue
|lalaura
|32
|original Xhorse VVDI MB BGA TOOL--- it's all here (Dec '15)
|Tue
|diyobd2
|5
|SKP900 V5.0 program key for Toyota Corolla all ...
|Tue
|eobdtool
|1
|How to use VVDI MB Tool Power adapter for W204 ...
|Tue
|uobd2
|1
|Free VVDI MB BGA 3.0.0 adds MB power adapter
|Tue
|Ambrosio
|1
|VVDI Mercedes BGA Tool V3.0.0 Update (2017-05-02)
|Tue
|Ambrosio
|1
|MPPS V18 eu clone read, write, program ECU (Oct '16)
|Mon
|lalaura
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC