Helio Castroneves vows to never give up on dream of winning a fourth Indy 500

The final laps of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday provided Helio Castroneves a chance to win his fourth Borg Warner Trophy but the Team Penske veteran came up just short against an immovable object in Takuma Sato. The 42-year-old led just nine laps but it really felt like he had the right combination of veteran experience and a fast car needed to hold off the field and tie AJ Foty, Al Unser and Rick Mears as four-time Indy 500 champions.

