Helio Castroneves vows to never give up on dream of winning a fourth Indy 500
The final laps of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday provided Helio Castroneves a chance to win his fourth Borg Warner Trophy but the Team Penske veteran came up just short against an immovable object in Takuma Sato. The 42-year-old led just nine laps but it really felt like he had the right combination of veteran experience and a fast car needed to hold off the field and tie AJ Foty, Al Unser and Rick Mears as four-time Indy 500 champions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renault CAN CLIP V168 is coming 05.2017! Free d...
|12 hr
|Jerry523
|1
|What is the most reliable engine ever made? (Aug '08)
|Fri
|SkoalDipperJoe
|211
|Two Installation Method on Premium Tech Tool PT...
|May 26
|eobdtool
|1
|V4.5.8 VVDI PROG new add multi-language (free d...
|May 25
|diyobd2
|1
|Tips to cut plastic emergency keys with Condor ...
|May 25
|diyobd2
|2
|High Quality MAN VCI Lite V14.01 Professional D...
|May 24
|dreamer929
|2
|Xhorse Condor mini VS SEC-E9 key cutting machine
|May 24
|diyobd2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC