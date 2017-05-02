Have fun with a naked Monster 797, Ducati's new entry level sport bike
If you like great handling bikes but don't feel the urge to drive 150 mph, the 797 promises to be a friendly naked Monster. If you want to know what a baby monster will look like when fully grown, take a peek at the biggest one in the family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KESS V2 K-Suite 2.33 Free Download and Installa...
|Fri
|eobdtool
|1
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|May 2
|lalaura
|32
|original Xhorse VVDI MB BGA TOOL--- it's all here (Dec '15)
|May 2
|diyobd2
|5
|SKP900 V5.0 program key for Toyota Corolla all ...
|May 2
|eobdtool
|1
|How to use VVDI MB Tool Power adapter for W204 ...
|May 2
|uobd2
|1
|Free VVDI MB BGA 3.0.0 adds MB power adapter
|May 2
|Ambrosio
|1
|VVDI Mercedes BGA Tool V3.0.0 Update (2017-05-02)
|May 2
|Ambrosio
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC