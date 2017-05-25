Haas F1 Team owner says Formula 1 - must not degenerate into socialism'
F1 must be careful as its new owner moves to shake up the income distribution model in the near future. That is the warning of Gene Haas, the American billionaire owner of the Ferrari-linked Haas F1 Team.
