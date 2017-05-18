GM to pull of out India market, sell South Africa plant
General Motors plans to quit selling vehicles in India by the end of this year and will sell operations in South Africa, the latest steps in a strategy of focusing cash and engineering effort on fewer, more profitable markets. GM said on Thursday it will take a $500 million charge in the second quarter to restructure operations in India, Africa and Singapore.
