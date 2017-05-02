GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler post April sales declines as cars suffer
GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler post April sales declines as cars suffer Edmunds.com projected a 4% industry dip, while Kelley Blue Book predicted a 3.1% decrease. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2qtBda1 U.S. auto sales were expected to fall in April, with projections ranging from Edmunds.com's 4% decline to Kelley Blue Book's 3.1% decrease, with all figures compared to a year earlier.
