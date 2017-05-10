Get A Load Of This Car's Freaky Windshield Wipers
The Alpine A310 is one of my favorite cars, what with its spectacular '70s French design, rear-mounted engine and surprisingly light weight. It is one of the great little-known sports cars, so little known that even I didn't realize that its windshield wipers are from another planet.
