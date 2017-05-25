Gestamp opens randd center near Detroit
The U.S. subsidiary of Gestamp Automocion already has a manufacturing plant in Michigan but believes it will benefit from having a location closer to Detroit, a "mecca of automotive engineering," according to Paul Belanger, the company's director of r&d. Renovations in the 37,000-square-foot space in Auburn Hills, Mich., began last August.
