Former F1 boss says new owners runnin...

Former F1 boss says new owners running sport 'like a Starbucks'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone is no fan of some of the moves already made by F1's new owners Liberty Media. The sport's long-time leader was ousted recently and replaced by Chase Carey , Ross Brawn and Sean Bratches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Renault CAN CLIP V168 is coming 05.2017! Free d... 11 hr lalaura 3
What is the most reliable engine ever made? (Aug '08) May 26 SkoalDipperJoe 211
Two Installation Method on Premium Tech Tool PT... May 26 eobdtool 1
V4.5.8 VVDI PROG new add multi-language (free d... May 25 diyobd2 1
Tips to cut plastic emergency keys with Condor ... May 25 diyobd2 2
High Quality MAN VCI Lite V14.01 Professional D... May 24 dreamer929 2
Xhorse Condor mini VS SEC-E9 key cutting machine May 24 diyobd2 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Egypt
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,818 • Total comments across all topics: 281,387,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC