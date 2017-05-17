Ford to slash 10% of salaried jobs in...

Ford to slash 10% of salaried jobs in North America, Asia

Ford Motor, facing pressure to improve profitability amid a lagging stock price, confirmed Wednesday that it would cut nearly 10% of its salaried workforce in its North America and Asia Pacific divisions.

