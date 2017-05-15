Ford to Cut 10 Percent of Global Work...

Ford to Cut 10 Percent of Global Workforce?

Read more: MSNBC

Under increasing pressure from stockholders as sales and profits decline, Ford is reportedly looking at cost cuts that could include the elimination of as much as 10 percent of its global workforce. With a current workforce of around 200,000 employees worldwide, that means Ford could trim as many as 20,000 jobs, a large share of those apparently in the U.S. and Asia, though the final figure could be smaller.

