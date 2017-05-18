Ford Sync 3 Update Adds Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to 2016 Models
Ford is releasing a new software update making Android Auto and Apple CarPlay available to 2016 model-year vehicles using the Sync 3 infotainment system. The company is offering its customers several avenues to install the update in their Fords.
