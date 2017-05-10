Ford of Canada recalls F-150s over brake issue after government pressure
Ford of Canada has agreed to recall 43,600 F-150 pickup trucks after initially resisting Transport Minister Marc Garneau's call for the automaker to repair faulty brake parts that can increase stopping distances. Under the recall posted Thursday by Transport Canada, dealers will replace electric vacuum pumps and harnesses on 2012 and 2013 models of the pickup with 3.5-liter EcoBoost engines.
