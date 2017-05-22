Ford CEO Mark Fields Reportedly Fired In Management Shakeup
Like General Motors and Fiat Chrysler, Ford Motor Company has continually failed to convince Wall Street analysts and investors of the worthiness of its stock price over the last few years. Tonight, reports indicate that situation may have cost Ford CEO Mark Fields his job at the automaker.
