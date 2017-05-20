For $4,700, Could This 1983 Renault R5 Be Le Wonderful?
Today's Nice Price or Crack Pipe R5 will be woefully slow and will handle like a Weebles Wobble-but those are only two of its charms! Let's see if this tidy super-mini is worth its asking in Gallic bread. I think "Sketchy" would be a good name for a clown, don't you? Sketchy the Clown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to use VVDI MB Tool Power adapter for W204 ...
|12 hr
|uobd2
|1
|Free VVDI MB BGA 3.0.0 adds MB power adapter
|13 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|VVDI Mercedes BGA Tool V3.0.0 Update (2017-05-02)
|13 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|MPPS V18 eu clone read, write, program ECU (Oct '16)
|15 hr
|lalaura
|4
|Ak500,Diagspeed, CKM100, VVDI MB TOOL, which ca... (Dec '15)
|15 hr
|diyobd2
|3
|VVDI MB BGA tool calculate 221EIS password (Dec '15)
|15 hr
|diyobd2
|3
|original Xhorse VVDI MB BGA TOOL--- it's all here (Dec '15)
|15 hr
|diyobd2
|4
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Apr 24
|lalaura
|29
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC